Gary Lineker was back in front of the cameras on Friday and had the perfect response to what's been a chaotic week.

Lineker back on TV after row

Jokes about recent controversies

Due to host Match of the Day this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Lineker has been in the spotlight after being told to step aside from his role as presenter of flagship programme Match of the Day after criticising the Government's immigration policy on social media. The move ended up backfiring as a host of presenters and commentators walked out in support of Lineker and the BBC subsequently confirmed Lineker would return to his role. The former striker was back on television on Friday to preview El Clasico for ViaPlay and offered up the following response when asked how his week had been.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Really quiet, nothing much going on," he said with a laugh before adding. "Yes, you could say it's been an interesting week but I'm still here, still punching. It was interesting and also hugely gratifying, I had an amazing amount of support from my friends and colleagues which was quite beautiful actually. It was totally disproportionate, the whole thing. But we're okay, it's resolved, I'm relieved, I'm back to work tomorrow and all is well with the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The BBC's coverage was severely disrupted last weekend, with Match of the Day reduced to just 20 minutes of highlights, but things are expected to return to normal following confirmation Lineker has been restored to his role.

WHAT NEXT? Match of the Day will return to its usual slot on Saturday night. The BBC also has live coverage of FA Cup quarter-finals between Manchester City and Burnley on Saturday and Brighton versus Grimsby on Sunday.