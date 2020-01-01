Ganago scores and Kakuta assists in Lens draw with Nimes

The Cameroon and Congolese player’s efforts were only good enough for a share of the spoils

Ignatius Ganago scored his fourth goal in as many games for RC Lens as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Olympique in on Sunday, Gael Kakuta providing the assist.

Le Sang et Or have had a strong start in their return to the French top-flight after five years. After starting off with a 2-1 loss to OGC Nice, Lens won against , Lorient and Girondins .

Ganago scored in all of them bar the defeat against his former employers. This time Kakuta’s cross on the left flank in the 34th minute found the international and he was well-positioned to tap in with consummate ease.

(0-1) 35 : BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT !!! Mais ouiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ! L'ouverture du score par #Ganago à bout portant suite à un très bon centre côté gauche de #Kakuta ! Et de 4 buts en @Ligue1UberEats pour notre attaquant ! #NORCL #rclens pic.twitter.com/LSl0UoX114 — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) September 27, 2020

It looked like Lens were going to bag their fourth win on the bounce but they were derailed by Zinedine Ferhat’s effort three minutes from time, the Algerian midfielder reacting with a half volley on his first touch after connecting with the ball down the left flank.

Ganago played for 54 minutes and was replaced by Simon Banza. While on the pitch, he contributed 25 touches, seven accurate passes (70%) and won eight of 12 total duels.

Kakuta, meanwhile, stayed longer and produced three total shots, one which hit the woodwork, 66 touches, 27 accurate passes (64%) and accurately provided four crosses from 10 attempts until he was taken off in the 81st minute and replaced by Manuel Perez.

Kakuta – who represented Lens as a youth player - now has a hand in four goals (three goals, one assist) since arriving from . The only match the former winger had no goal involvement in was the shock home win over PSG.

Lens are in sixth place, just three points off leaders and will hope to secure their fourth win in six games when they host at Stade Bollaert-Delelis next Saturday.