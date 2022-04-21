Ganago nearing Ligue 1 record as Lens prepare for PSG

Ignatius Ganago heads into Lens’ next Ligue 1 fixture against Paris Saint-Germain with a milestone in his sights.

The Cameroon international has scored in his last four matches against the Parisians in the French elite division.

Ignatius Ganago, who could celebrate his 100th Ligue 1 apps (52 with Nice, 47 with Lens), has scored exactly one goal in each of his four Ligue 1 matches against PSG, & could become the first player to score in five consecutive apps vs PSG in the history of the top-flight. pic.twitter.com/qZHypU8C7R — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 21, 2022

Should he find the net on Saturday, he will become the first player to score in five consecutive appearances against Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the history of the tournament.

Apart from this, the 23-year-old forward would celebrate his 100th Ligue 1 appearance if featured by manager Franck Haise at Parc des Princes.

He appeared 52 times for Nice and so far has featured in 47 league matches for the Blood and Gold since he made his French top-flight debut in 2017.

Lens have won their last three Ligue 1 games (3-0 v Nice, 2-1 v Lille, 2-0 v Montpellier), and could make it four in a row in the top-flight for the first time since July-August 2001.

Ganago boasts 23 league appearances so far in the 2021-22 campaign with four goals to his credit. Those came against Montpellier, Metz, Monaco, and Saint-Etienne.

For PSG, they have won their last four league fixtures, and have not enjoyed a better such run in the top-flight from May to September 2021 (10). In those four games, the nine-time French kings have scored an average of four goals (16 in total).

As things stand, Lens occupy the seventh spot in the log having amassed 53 points from 33 outings. For PSG, they stay atop the table with 77 points to their credit.

“The three points are the most important thing and I think we are even closer to achieving what we want,” Pochettino told the club website after a comprehensive win at Angers on Wednesday.

“The title? It's important to win the games, to play well, to be focused on what we produce, then we'll see.

“The most important thing is to be focused on Saturday and try to put in a very good performance again, again.”

If PSG earn at least a draw on Saturday or closest challengers Olympique Marseille do not win, they will be crowned French champions for the 10th time and would equal St Etienne as the most successful club in the history of Ligue 1.

The last time PSG were crowned champions with four games or fewer to go was in 2014/15 after Week 37.