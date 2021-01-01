Gambia's Kanteh scores for Sporting Huelva against Real Sociedad

The Spanish-born Gambian forward found the back of the net, although her side crumbled at home to their visitors in Huelva

Fatoumata Kanteh was on the scoresheet despite Sporting Huelva bowing 2-1 to Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s rescheduled Primera Iberdrola game.

The Spanish-born Gambian had grabbed her first goal of the season, with the opener in a 2-1 victory over Tenerife three weeks ago.

Having starred in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, the 23-year-old was handed her 16th league start and made a fantastic contribution, despite her side crashing at home against the visitors.

Antonio Sanchez's side made a false start to the encounter as Nuria Mendoza assisted Amaiur Sarriegi to give Real Sociedad the lead after just 18 minutes of action.

Four minutes later, Natalia Arroyo's team doubled their lead when Cecilia Marcos set up Nahikari Garcia for the second of the match.

After the break, the hosts started a fightback in the contest when Kristina Fisher teed up Kanteh to pull one back two minutes after the restart but that was not enough to rescue her side from the defeat.

The defeat left Sporting in 14th position on the Spanish Iberdrola table after gathering 24 points from 23 games this season.

Kanteh was in action for 79 minutes of the match on her 23rd league appearance and got her second goal of the season for Sporting.

The Gambian will keep up her fine goalscoring form in the final third when Sporting face Madrid in their next fixture on March 28.