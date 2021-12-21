Gambia’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Saintfiet names Bologna's Barrow and Roma's Darboe

Coach Tom Saintfiet has announced his final 28-man Gambia squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with high-profile inclusions like Musa Barrow, Ebrima Colley, James Gomez and Ebrima Darboe.



Captain Pa Modou Jagne was recalled from the Scorpions’ squad while the quartet of Alasana Manneh, Sheriff Sinyan, Maudo Jarjue and Abdoulie Sanyang did not make the cut.

Saintfiet has opted to go with Omar Colley, Noah Sundberg, Gomez, Ibou Touray, Saidy Janko and Mohammed Mbaye for his defensive options.

Portugal based Yusupha Njie, Gent’s Sulayman Marreh and Belgium based Muhammed Badamosi will lead the Gambia line.

"The squad is selected based on the principles that we have to look ahead on what we need," Saintfiet told Caf website.

"Looking to the opponents that we will face and possible opponents in the later stages.

"For every position, we needed alternatives we also wanted to create a very good group, a good cohesion in the group and a good atmosphere.

"Naturally, also several players out of respect for their role in achieving the qualification.

"Together I think we have a very balanced group with a lot of young, quality but also some experienced players.”

The Gambia are zoned in Group F alongside Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania. They will play their first-ever Afcon match on 12 January 2021 against Mauritania in Limbe.



The Gambia squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Rot-Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Modou Jobe (Black Leopards, South Africa).

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Dietikon, Switzerland), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), James Gomez (AC Horsens, Denmark), Noah Sonko Sundberg (Ostersund, Sweden), Bubacarr Sanneh (Unattached), Ibou Touray (Salford City, England), Saidy Janko (Real Valladolid, Spain), Mohammed Mbye (Solvesborg, Sweden).

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (Fortune FC, The Gambia), Dawda Ngum (Bronshoj, Denmark), Sulayman Marreh (Gent, Belgium), Ebrima Darboe (Roma, Italy), Yusupha Bobb (Piacenza, Italy), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers, England), Musa Barrow (Bologna, Italy), Ablie Jallow (Seraing, Belgium), Steve Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Ebrima Colley (Spezia, Italy).

Forwards: Lamin Jallow (Fehervar, Hungary), Bubacarr Jobe (Norrby, Sweden), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (Kortrijk, Belgium), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Dembo Darboe (Shakhtyor Soligorsk, Belarus), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal).





