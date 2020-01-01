Gakumba: Simba SC's Kagere will continue to hurt rivals if he gets playing time

The player’s agent is happy to see the striker back in action and promises more from the 30-year-old

The agent of Meddie Kagere, Patrick Gakumba, has reiterated the striker will continue to hurt teams in the Mainland if he gets playing time with Simba SC.

The Rwandan striker, who joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in 2018, has already won two Golden Boot awards with Simba, including last season when he scored 22 goals.

However, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has not been starting the player in the new season, preferring captain John Bocco, but in the last two matches, Kagere started and scored the third goal against Biashara United in a 4-0 win and was on target again as Simba beat promoted Gwambina FC 3-0 on Saturday.

It is the reason Gakumba has urged the Belgian coach to give the player playing time, as he will not regret the decision since Kagere is still the best striker in the Tanzanian league and can hurt many teams.

“I have a 100 percent believe in Kagere, and I am sure if he continues to start for Simba, he will still bag the Golden Boot yet again,” Gakumba is quoted saying by Sokaletu.

“I want to thank Simba management and the coach for once again starting to give Kagere the chance to show what he can do, he is always followed back here in Rwanda and his fans are very happy because they can now see him in action again.

“It is the reason why teams like APR came for his signature when there were issues with his playing time at Simba but that is now gone.

"Kagere is a complete striker, he knows what to do with the ball, he doesn’t waste chances and I am happy to see him back in action again, he is still the same player, aggressive and ready to score goals, but I am sure when Simba start playing international matches, they will see his true colours.”

Against Gwambina, Kagere was preferred to start in the absence of Bocco and proved his doubters wrong after glancing home the opening goal in the 40th minute.

Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa then fired home the second from a free-kick before Chris Mugalu completed an excellent night with a third goal in stoppage-time to ensure his team moved into the second position.

Simba now have 10 points, two fewer than Azam FC who beat Prisons 1-0 to keep their perfect start to the season intact.