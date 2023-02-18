Gabriel Martinelli celebrates BEFORE scoring goal against Aston Villa - but fans left baffled by strange crossed-leg pose straight after

Gabriel Martinelli left viewers confused with his bizarre cross-legged celebration after he fired in Arsenal's fourth goal against Aston Villa.

Martinelli scores in stoppage time

Starts celebrating before goal

Does so in unusual style

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker charged towards an open goal as Arsenal hit Aston Villa on the counter attack and flung his arms out in celebration before the ball even entered the net. After knocking it over the line, he and his team-mates celebrated with an unusual pose.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli's goal comes after he was dropped to the bench for his team's visit to Villa Park, with Mikel Arteta giving Leandro Trossard a chance in the starting XI. The Brazilian came on for Trossard midway through the second half and went on to score his eighth Premier League goal deep into stoppage time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The attacker will hope to be back in the starting XI when his team visit Leicester on February 25.