Gabriel Jesus 'likes Arsenal project' but Gunners set to face competition from six other clubs for Man City striker

Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed that he likes the "project" on offer at Arsenal, but also claims that the Gunners are set to face competition from six other clubs for the Manchester City striker.

Jesus signed for City in 2017 as he completed a £27 million ($33m) switch from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and has since won nine domestic trophies at the Etihad Stadium - including three Premier League titles.

However, the talented young frontman hasn't always been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, and GOAL has reported that he would be open to a summer transfer in order to secure a more important role.

What has Jesus' agent said about Arsenal?

Jesus' representatives opened talks with Arsenal last month as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his attacking options at Emirates Stadium for the 2022-23 campaign.

Pettinati says his client is attracted to a new start with the Gunners, but has also revealed that there are several other clubs in the running for his signature at this stage.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing," Jesus' agent has told Fabrizio Romano.

"There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see."

More to follow.