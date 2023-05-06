Gabriel hands Arsenal massive injury boost ahead of crucial Newcastle clash

Gabriel Magalhaes is winning his battle to be fit for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash at Newcastle on Sunday.

  • Gabriel was injured against Chelsea
  • Saliba has missed Arsenal's last seven games
  • Kiwior made his full league debut on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back had been a major doubt for the trip to St James’ Park after limping off with an ankle problem against Chelsea on Tuesday night. 

Mikel Arteta was unsure whether the Brazilian would be available to face Newcastle when he was pushed on the centre-back’s fitness during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sources have confirmed to GOAL, however, that the defender is set to feature in what is a must-win game for the Gunners as they look to respond to Manchester City’s win against Leeds which saw Pep Guardiola’s side open up a four point lead at the top of the table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With William Saliba still out with a back injury, Arteta would have been left with just Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior as his only two fit centre-backs against third-placed Newcastle should Gabriel have missed out.

So Arsenal’s manager will be relieved that the 25-year-old is winning his race to be fit for Sunday’s top of the table encounter on Tyneside. 

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday in the Premier League.

