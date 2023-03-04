Furious Erling Haaland absolutely loses it & clashes with Dan Burn before LAUGHING in his face after foul on Jack Grealish in Man City's win over Newcastle

Manchester City's Erling Haaland clashed with Dan Burn after the Newcastle man cynically foued Jack Grealish, before laughing in the defender's face.

City secured 2-0 win

Haaland clashed with Burn

Laughed in his face after duo went at it

WHAT HAPPENED? Burn tripped Grealish before stumbling over the City winger. The Newcastle defender appeared to take issue with Grealish's reaction and said some strong words in his direction. This sparked a protective response from his City team-mates before Haaland ran the full length of the pitch to stand up to the aggressor. After a heated exchange the big Norwegian then left with a smile on his face, as both players received bookings for their actions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The altercation reflected a frustrating afternoon for both players. Despite being on the right side of a 2-0 victory, Haaland was unable to get on the scoresheet although did provide an assist for Bernardo Silva for City's second. For Burn and Newcastle, Saturday's loss is their third in a row in all competitions, as their weaknesses up front in particular were laid bare for all to see at the Etihad.

WHAT NEXT? City travel to Palace next in the league next Saturday while Newcastle host Wolves a day later.