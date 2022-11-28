Niclas Fullkrug lauded for showing Germany how to 'smash goals' as Flick highlights need for clinical edge after Spain draw

Hansi Flick praised Niclas Fullkrug for scoring Germany's vital equaliser against Spain and suggested his side needs to be more clinical up front.

Flick praises Fullkrug

Germany need to be more clinical

Also must improve defensively

WHAT HAPPENED? While the German coach praised his team - and Fullkrug specifically - for having the right mentality, he pointed out that the team need to improve defensively. Germany have conceded three goals in their first two World Cup games and had several other scares against Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Flick said of Fullkrug: "I’m happy he showed his determination and showed how to smash goals. He gave a lot to the team; not only the goal but he’s a great boy. He has his heart in the right place and we are happy to have him."

He added: "We knew what it was all about and what was at stake. Spain know how to play and it was a high-level match. We had other chances but didn’t hit the back of the net. Things start to develop when you start to win and this will give us the boost to kick on and hopefully score more goals. The team maintained a great level over 90 minutes and we showed a good mentality. I am very satisfied with the team’s work.

"We need to improve in defence but the mentality was there. They showed wanted to gain points and goalscoring chances. This is just one match. We know it was just the first step and we want to create conditions so we can go to round of 16."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fullkrug, who replaced Thomas Muller in the 70th minute after Flick started without a recognised striker, is currently the second highest scorer in Bundesliga with 10 goals and the highest-scoring German player in the league.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Flick's side take on Costa Rica in a must-win, final group game on December 1.