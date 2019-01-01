Full house as Nigeria commence preparation for Seychelles clash

Ahead of Friday’s dead-rubber qualifier versus the Pirates in Asaba, the Super Eagles trained for the first time on Tuesday evening

John Ogu and Henry Onyekuru led the remainder of the 23-man selection ahead of Friday's 2019 African Cup of Nations Group E qualifier game against Seychelles.

midfielder Etebo Ogenekaro, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and young striker Victor Osimhen were the others that arrived the camp on Tuesday, and they joined their colleagues to take part in the first training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in the evening.

Full House.

John Ogu, Etebo Ogenekaro, Francis Uzoho, Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru have arrived in camp ahead of the #AFCON2019Q vs Seychelles 🇸🇨.

All 23 invited players are now in and will be part of training today.

Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Semi Ajayi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ikouwem Utin and Valentine Ozornwafor were the early birds, with Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Effiong Ndifreke, Leon Balogun, Troost Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Moses Simon, Jamilu Collins joining the squad later on.

Although Gernot Rohr’s men have booked a place in 2019, they would be hoping to end the qualification series on a high note.

Friday's game will be seen as one of the three-time African champions’ build-up matches for the biennial competition in the north African nation.

The first leg ended 3-0 with Odion Ighalo, Chidozie Awaziem and Ahmed Musa finding the net at Stade Linite, Victoria.

Four days later, Nigeria will take on in a friendly at the same venue.