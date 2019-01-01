Fulham want £22 million for Jean Michael Seri amid interest from Milan and Roma

The Ivory Coast international could be on his way out of Craven Cottage after his representative revealed interest from several clubs

Jean Michael Seri's agent Franklin Mala stated have placed a £22 million price tag on the combative midfielder if they are to consider his release this summer.

Seri joined the Cottagers last summer from Nice for a reported club-record deal but his performances were not enough to help the club maintain their status in the English top-flight.

He played 32 matches last season and scored his only goal in their 4-2 win over last August.

Several reports claimed the 27-year-old wants top-flight football next season and Italian clubs and have indicated an interest to sign him.

Malala has not denied the links and he disclosed they would consider the best options for next season.

"We know that there is a lot of talk about Milan for Seri. At this moment, I can only say that we’ll wait and see,” Mala told Calciomercato.

“We’d take these opportunities into consideration. We have a lot of options and will choose what is best for the player. There are many clubs interested and that’s all I can say right now.

“They want £22m (approximately €24.5m).”

Seri played two games for at the 2019 before their quarter-final exit, after a penalty shoot-out loss to .