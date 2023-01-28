Fulham vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Fulham vs Sunderland in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Fulham will host Championship side Sunderland in their fourth round clash in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Marcos Silva's team put together an unbeaten run of six games before losing to Newcastle and Tottenham in their last two fixtures. They have managed to come up with good results this season and will fancy a deep run in the FA Cup.

Sunderland have had mixed fortunes this season and lie ninth in the Championship standings. They beat Shrewsbury 2-1 to seal their ticket to the fourth round and will hope for an unexpected result to progress further in this prestigious Cup tournament.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Sunderland date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Sunderland Date: January 28, 2023 Kick-off: 10.00am ET, 3.00pm GMT, 8.30am IST Venue: Craven Cottage

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on on ESPN+.

The match will be not available to watch in the United Kingdom (UK).

It will also not be telecast in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Fulham team news & squad

Marco Silva has the full squad at his disposal as there are no fresh injury concerns in the Fulham camp.

Neeskens Kebano remains the only unavailable player as he continues to recover from an injury.

Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa; Chalobah, Cairney; James, Pereira, Solomon; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Cairney, Chalobah, Pereira, Onomah, Palhinha Forwards Wilson, Mitrovic, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, James, Vinicius

Sunderland team news & squad

Sunderland will be without captain Corry Evans for the rest of the season after he suffered an ACL injury in his previous outing.

Aside from Evans, Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton, Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin are the other injured and unavailable players.

Luke O'Nien, who picked up a red card against Swansea City earlier this month, will continue to serve his three-game ban.

Sunderland possible XI: Bass; Hume, Ballard, Wright, Alese; Diallo, Neil, Ba, Clarke; Roberts, Stewart