Fulham

Fulham Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Last updated
Comments()
1920x1080 Scott Parker Fulham 2019-20
Getty
Scott Parker guided the Cottagers back to the top division after a season in the Championship and will have a fight on his hands

Fulham return to the Premier League in 2020-21 after a brief absence and they get their campaign under way with a difficult fixture at home to Arsenal on September 12.

After that, they travel to fellow promoted side Leeds on September 19, before games against Aston Villa, Wolves and Sheffield United.

The Cottagers are set for a testing winter, with games against Leicester, Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of two weeks over November and December. Boxing Day will see them face Southampton at home.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Any fans looking out for their next clash with Chelsea will have to wait until 2021, with the home fixture on January 16 and the away day on May 1.

    That away game carries Fulham into their final five games, which will also see them play Burnley, Southampton, Manchester United and Newcastle.

    Article continues below

    Scott Parker's side defeated Brentford in the Championship play-off final to secure promotion to the Premier League and they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their 2018-19 disappointment by staying in the league.

    Check out Fulham's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    Fulham Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
    19/09/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham
    26/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
    03/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham
    17/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham
    24/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
    31/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
    07/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham
    21/11/2020 15:00 Fulham v Everton
    28/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham
    05/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
    12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool
    15/12/2020 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
    26/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Southampton
    28/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
    02/01/2021 15:00 Burnley v Fulham
    12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham v Manchester United
    16/01/2021 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
    26/01/2021 19:45 Brighton v Fulham
    30/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
    02/02/2021 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
    06/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United
    13/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Fulham
    20/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
    06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
    13/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
    20/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
    10/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
    24/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
    01/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
    08/05/2021 15:00 Fulham v Burnley
    12/05/2021 19:45 Southampton v Fulham
    15/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham
    23/05/2021 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

    Close