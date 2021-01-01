Fulham manager Parker hails Lookman’s ‘first class’ performance against Manchester United

The Nigerian forward has earned the praise of his boss following his spectacular display against the Red Devils

manager Scott Parker has rated the performance of Ademola Lookman against as ‘first-class’.

The 23-year-old delivered an impactful display for the Cottagers in their 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils in Wednesday’s game.

The Nigerian forward put the Craven Cottage outfit in front in the encounter with a fine effort after a fine combination with international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

More teams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, however, fought back with strikes from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba to clinch all three points.

Parker has lauded the impressive performance from the forward, who is on loan with the club from until the end of the season.

“We changed it up tonight in terms of Ade and getting central and I thought he was first class,” Parker said in a press conference.

“Obviously it worked to a tee with the first goal. He had a lot of time on his hands when he went through and his finish was deadly.

“We've been looking at ways where we can get people in the right areas, that can score the goals for us and that worked.

“He is going to be vital for us this year. Everyone has seen in a short space of time he's been with us he's quality, outstanding. He's a player in this team that score goals for us. That's what we need and he proved that tonight.”

Lookman has been turning heads since he teamed up with Fulham, having now scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

With the efforts, the Nigerian forward remains the highest contributor to Fulham goals this season, a performance, Parker believes the winger can be proud of.

“He needs to relish it. Big player, young player still who is thriving and getting a run of games he's probably not had over the last couple of years,” he continued.

Article continues below

“He's operating in the best league in the world against the best defenders and showing his quality every single week.

“He's a huge player, someone who is going to be the difference-maker at the top end of the pitch. He needs to keep on improving and doing that.”

Lookman will hope to continue his sizzling performances when Fulham take in a tie on Sunday.