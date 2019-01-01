‘From the street to FA Cup final’ - Isaac Success revels as Watford stun Wolves
Isaac Success has celebrated Watford’s stunning 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final game.
Javi Gracia’s men clawed back from a two-goal deficit to stun Wolves and set up a meeting with Manchester City in the final of the competition.
Wolves led through Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez but Gerard Deulofeu and Troy Deeney efforts cancelled out the strikes before the Spaniard netted the winner in extra time.
And the Nigeria international, with two appearances and a goal in the tournament this season, has taken to the social media to revel in the victory.
“From the street to FA Cup final, God you’re great. Well done boys,” Success posted on Instagram.
Watford will hope to continue with the performance in their next league game against Arsenal on April 15.