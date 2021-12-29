Frimpong: Ghana not good enough to win Afcon 2021

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has stated Ghana are not good enough to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars are getting ready to make their 23rd appearance on the continental stage in January and they have been paired against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.

Milovan Rajevac's side has opened their training camp in Doha with a 30-man provisional squad list as they hope to better their Round of 16 exit at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

When quizzed about Ghana's chances to conquer the rest of the continent in Cameroon, Frimpong told GOAL: “No, I don't think we have a squad that is good enough but in football, you never know. Nobody backed Italy for the Euros but they won it, you never know.

“I think they can qualify from the group but I am not sure they can dominate because of Morocco. They have chances of progressing alongside Morocco.

“I like Egypt because I’m a huge fan of Salah and Arsenal player Elneny, so if Ghana don’t win it, I hope Egypt do. Salah is the biggest player in Africa for me.”

The 29-year-old who was forced to an early retirement due to injury, made just an appearance for Ghana on the international scene after playing for England at the youth level.

Meanwhile, Frimpong is backing Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to stand out for Ghana in Cameroon after making an impressive start in Ligue 1 with four goals and two assists to his name in this campaign.

Sulemana provided an assist to cap his man-of-the-match performance that helped Rennes hand Paris Saint-Germain their only defeat in the league so far this season.

Article continues below

“I think Suleman Kamaldeen who plays for Rennes is a very good player and I think he is a player who can make the difference for Ghana,” the ex-Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers star added.

Ghana are scheduled to play a yet-to-be-confirmed Afcon-bound country and defending champions Algeria before they kick off their campaign in Cameroon against Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on January 10.

The interview was facilitated by Freebets.