Free-scoring Bayern Munich make Bundesliga history despite parting with Lewandowski

The reigning German champions have burst out of the blocks in 2022-23 and are blowing domestic opponents away

Bayern Munich may have bid farewell to Robert Lewandowski over the summer, with the prolific Polish striker heading to Barcelona, but they have still been able to make history on the goal scoring front. The reigning Bundesliga champions have enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2022-23 campaign, with the target found on 15 occasions through three games.

They have been breached on just one occasion, with no side having ever been so dominant out of the blocks at the start of a German top-flight season.

Have Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga record?

Julian Nagelsmann’s free-scoring side blew away Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in their opening fixture, before then easing past Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Another trip out on the road delivered a 7-0 mauling of Bochum on Sunday, with the record books being rewritten in that contest.

Who is starring for Bayern Munich in 2022-23?

While Lewandowski headed through the exits back in July, Bayern have seen Serge Gnabry commit to a new contract while also bringing in Senegal international superstar Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

He bagged a brace against Bochum, taking him to four goals in as many appearances this season, while Kingsley Coman impressed with a goal and two assists.

Leroy Sane was another of those to find the target, as he benefited from the absence of others to claim a starting berth, and Nagelsmann is pleased with the form being shown by a divisive winger that has struggled to produce his best for Bayern.

He said of Sane: “He did really well today.

“He’s a player who divides opinions, there was criticism in the past few weeks. He’s a very good footballer.

“When he’s 100% up for it, he’s one of the best players in Europe. He’s quick, has good dribbling, finishing, good timing.”

Bayern will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Borussia Monchengladbach, with Nagelsmann’s side already the only ones to still boast a 100 per cent record in the Bundesliga.