Free Awal: Ghana captain Andre Ayew joins social media campaign for pitch invader

The Black Stars attacker is leading a call for the pardoning of Thursday's stadium intruder

skipper Andre Ayew has called on the nation's security officials to pardon a pitch invader currently in the grip of local police for disrupting Thursday's 2021 (Afcon) qualifier against .

Now identified by local media as Awal Sulaiman, the intruder's action has become a major talking point of the match which ended 2-0 in favour of hosts Ghana at Cape Coast Stadium, with many taking to social media to express their amusement.

In the 84th minute, the invader launched a run onto the pitch, throwing the already excited home crowd due to Ghana's 2-0 lead at the time into a complete frenzy. It took over 10 security officers to eventually halt the run of the intruder.

After news broke on Friday that Awal is set to be arraigned before court, many took to social media to plead for mercy on his behalf under the now trending hashtag #FreeAwal.

Ayew joined in on the campaign late in the night.

"I understand the overzealous fan who invaded the pitch in Cape Coast is in the firm grip of the law and he is being processed for court," the attacker tweeted.

"While condemning his unfortunate action, I want to plead with authorities to temper justice with mercy.

"To our dear fans, especially the intruder, we know how passionate football is but it is very important for everyone to always abide by safety rules at the stadium to make the place is safe for everyone.

"I hope this will not happen again."

On Saturday morning, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku delivered an update on Awal's situation.

Ghana's next match is on Monday against Sao Tome and Principe.