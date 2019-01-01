‘Fred & Pereira have to improve massively’ – Scholes slams ‘easy-oozy’ Man Utd midfield

The ex-Red Devils star was left less than impressed by the performance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Sheffield United, with more “fight” required

Paul Scholes has taken aim at “easy-oozy” , with the Red Devils legend concerned by the lack of fight in a midfield unit which requires Fred and Andreas Pereira to “improve massively”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had seen his side offer cause for optimism heading into a trip to last time out in the .

A lot of their good work was undone, though, at Bramall Lane as they fell two goals down to the Blades.

Seven minutes in the second half delivered a remarkable turnaround, but the Red Devils were pegged back again late on to take only a point from a 3-3 draw.

Scholes was left less than impressed by the overall effort from the visiting United in Sheffield, with a man who once patrolled their midfield with authority looking for much more from the class of 2019-20.

“He [Solskjaer] got seven minutes of a reaction, that was it,” Scholes told Radio 5 Live. “The first hour was probably as bad as you’ve seen.

“When you go to places like Sheffield United, anywhere away in the Premier League, you have to realise for 20-25 minutes it’s going to be a fight.

“You’re not just going to be left in possession with the ball. You’re going to be tackled, you’re going to expect challenges.

“I think as soon as Fred and Pereira realise that it’s not always going to be easy-oozy in a Premier League game away from home the better.

“If they ever get the chance to play again together they are going to have to improve massively.”

Scholes is not the first to question the contribution of Fred and Pereira this season.

Fellow Class of ‘92 graduate Gary Neville has also condemned the pair, suggesting that they are nowhere near the level required by the Red Devils.

He told Sky Sports: “The midfield I’m not going into because Fred and Pereira is not a midfield. It is not a midfield for a mid-table club let alone one of the top spending clubs in Europe, though they have got injury problems and other issues in that area.”

Neville added: “The midfield’s just a problem for United full stop, let’s be clear about it.

“Even with Scott McTominay in it’s a problem. They haven’t strengthened in that area, obviously [Paul] Pogba’s injured.

“It’s a problem for them and it’s just not good enough, the midfield just doesn’t have good enough quality.”