WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian midfielder Fred, who has been linked with a transfer to Fulham, has not been included in United's 31-man US tour squad. However, despite being stripped of the captaincy and linked with his own move, Maguire will make the trip.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A transfer could be on the agenda for Fred, although United confirmed that the 30-year-old is expected to join up with the rest of the squad once he has dealt with a "personal issue".

WHAT NEXT FOR FRED?: Whether Fred joins up with the squad or not, his future looks uncertain. New signing Mason Mount will increase competition for midfield minutes, and United are reportedly open to selling the Brazilian. Galatasaray have also been linked with a move.