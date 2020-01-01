Bernhardt to get to know more of new UiTM charges ahead of MSL debut

University side UiTM FC will be led by former Malaysia U-23 head coach Frank Bernhardt in their debut Super League season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

University side UiTM FC will be making their debut in Malaysia's top tier the Malaysia (MSL) this year, despite only finishing in fifth place in the 2019 .

Promoted as replacement for FC who have been taken over by , the Shah Alam-based side will be led by German coach Frank Bernhardt, who is no stranger to Malaysian football.

From 2015 to 2017, he was the head coach of Malaysia U-23. He then coached a youth side in Estonia in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League, the 50-year old spoke of the club's pre-season preparations.

"I have six years of experience with Estonian professional clubs, and most recently I was in Finland. I am happy to return to Malaysia, and to coach a Malaysian club is a challenging endeavour.

"We have time to prepare the squad, and with the pool of young players we have, we will form the squad within the next week or 10 days. I am in the midst of getting to know the 50 players I have and will field the best of the best this season," said the German.

UiTM will open their MSL campaign at home to on February 29.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!