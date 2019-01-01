Francis Kahata: Simba have contacted me but I will decide after the Afcon

Kahata explains his transfer options to Goal, insisting that he will seal a deal after the competition in Egypt

midfielder Francis Kahata says he has been approached by Simba SC's agents over a possible switch to the club.

The player is currently a free agent after his contract with the Kenyan ( ) champions expired at the start of June.

The midfielder, who is currently with national team Harambee Stars in for their (Afcon) preparations, says he will seal everything after the tournament in .

“Simba wants me, that I cannot hide, they have already made contact. I met their agents and discussed the transfer. They have admitted they would love me to join them, however, I have not signed any contract with them,” Kahata told Goal in an interview from Paris.

“It is not only Simba's agents who I have met, other teams are trying to sign me as well, but my focus currently is on the Afcon in , after that, I will have time to think and make a wise decision.”

Article continues below

The midfielder still says K’Ogalo have done nothing to persuade him to stay.

“To be honest, I have not heard anything from Gor Mahia as far as my contract is concerned. I just remember the club's team manager Jolawi Abondo gave me a call on Thursday last week, unfortunately, it was a busy day, I could not meet them.”

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay openly admitted that he would like the club to retain their best players beyond this season.