Francis Kahata: I am already settled at Simba

Kahata joined Simba in July and is now looking forward to the Tanzanian league to commence

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata feels settled at his new club Simba SC.

The former player joined the Tanzanian giants in July after impressing consistently while turning out for K'Ogalo.

Kahata is happy with the way he has been treated at his new club and his eyes are already focused on the prize.

"I am happy at my new club, they welcomed me warmly and to be honest I have already settled. Right now the main concentration is on pre-season, I want to be in top shape and know my teammates well. Everything is moving on swiftly and as planned," Kahata told Goal.

"The only thing in my head is the league; just like any other player, I want to be ready by the time it starts. I want to have a successful first season with the team, that is my main aim."

Simba are aiming at doing better in the Caf , as well as retaining the domestic league title.