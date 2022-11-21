France vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
France will take on Australia in their first 2022 World Cup Group D match on Tuesday at the Al Janoub Stadium, as they begin their defence of their crown.
A 2-0 win over Austria in September is France's only victory in their last six matches. Their poor form has cost them a place in the Nations League finals, but Didier Deschamps' side will still have to be considered as one of the favourites despite their recent form. Karim Benzema's absence will hurt the team's chances but fans will be fairly confident they have enough talent in the squad to cope with the situation.
Australia, meanwhile, are on a winning run of five matches, which includes two friendlies against New Zealand they played in September. Graham Arnold will be hoping his team can carry their recent form to the big stage as they face the daunting task of taking points off Les Bleus.
France vs Australia date & kick-off time
|Game:
|France vs Australia
|Date:
|November 22, 2022
|Kick-off
|2:00pm ET / 7:00pm GMT / 9:00pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 23)
|Stream:
How to watch France vs Australia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports and Telemundo.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One.
In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream on Voot Select.
|Country
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|UK
|BBC One
|BBC iPlayer
|US
|FOX Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Voot Select, Jio TV
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
France squad and team news
Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane had returned to training for France but the former has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury. Varane is unlikely to be risked for the first game of the campaign.
Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku are the others who could have boosted the squad but will miss the tournament due to injury setbacks. Eduardo Camavinga missed a training session due to discomfort but should be fit and ready for the opening game.
France predicted XI: Lloris; Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Areola, Lloris, Mandanda
|Defenders
|Saliba, Varane, Konate, Disasi, Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas, Theo, Kounde
|Midfielders
|Camavinga, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout
|Forwards
|Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Mbappe, Coman, Muani, Thuram
Australia squad & team news
Hibernian striker Martin Boyle has had to withdraw from the Australian squad due to his injury.
Ajdin Hrustic was an concern for the team but is likely return to the line-up following a successful recovery
Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Atkinson; Mooy, Irvine; Hrustic; Leckie, Cummings, Mabil
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ryan, Redmayne, Vukovic
|Defenders
|Degenek, Atkinson, King, Karacic, Wright, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Deng
|Midfielders
|Mooy, Goodwin, Ervine, Devlin, McGree, Hrustic, Baccus
|Forwards
|Leckie, Tilio, Maclaren, Goodwin, Duke, Cummings, Kuol, Mabil
