WATCH: France star Tchouameni smashes long-range strike past England in World Cup quarter-final

Ewan Gennery
|
Aurélien Tchouaméni FranceGetty
Aurelien Tchouameni scored a long-range strike against England to open the scoring in their World Cup quarter-final clash.

  • Tchouameni opens scoring in World Cup quarter-final
  • Young midfielder blasted ball in from 25 yards
  • His second international goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Tchouameni opened the scoring for France after a cagey opening 15 minutes between England and France. The midfielder unleashed a ferocious strike from 25 yards which flew past Jordan Pickford in the England net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two European giants are going head-to-head in the final World cup quarter-final. The opening 15 minutes didn't have too many chances, before Tchouameni scored the opener, but the game has burst into life since.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND & FRANCE? The two are aiming to face Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday. Morocco pulled of a historic win to knock Portugal out of the tournament and become the first African team ever in the final four of the World Cup.

