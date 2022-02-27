France calls for Russia to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup following invasion of Ukraine

Noel Le Graet, the president of the France Football Federation, has called for the expulsion of Russia from the 2022 World Cup.

There has been swift worldwide backlash following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the football world joining in on the protests.

Already, Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden have said they will refuse to play Russia in next month's World Cup qualifying play-off.

What was said?

"This is something that I have not yet discussed with other federations," Le Graet told Le Parisien.

"I am leaning toward the exclusion of Russia from the next World Cup. This is my first impulse.

"Usually, I believe that sport is there to reconcile people and ease tensions. But this is going much too far.

"And the world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral. I will certainly not oppose the exclusion of Russia."

World Cup play-off in doubt

Poland and Russia are set to face off on March 24, with the winner facing the winner of Sweden and Czech Republic for a place at the World Cup.

However, on Saturday both Poland and Sweden announced they would refuse to take part in any match against Russia.

Czech Republic followed suit on Sunday, saying in a statement: "It's not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue. We all want the war to end as soon as possible."

"The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it's not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue.



We all want the war to end as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/NQK6YGNoHJ — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) February 27, 2022

