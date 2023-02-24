'Far from the requirements of the highest level' - France & Lyon star Wendie Renard announces she will not play at 2023 Women's World Cup

France star Wendie Renard will not play at the 2023 Women's World Cup because the national team's system is not good enough for 'the highest level'.

Renard will not play at the 2023 Women's World Cup

Cites France's 'current system' as not good enough

Lyon defender has 142 caps for her country

WHAT HAPPENED? Renard, who has 142 caps for Les Bleues, announced the decision on social media on Friday, less than five months before the tournament is due to begin.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have defended the blue, white and red shirt 142 times with passion, respect, commitment and professionalism," Renard wrote. "I love France more than anything else, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system which is far from the requirements of the highest level.

"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. I will unfortunately not be playing in this World Cup in such conditions.

"My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering... and I don't want to suffer anymore. Thank you for your support and for respecting my decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Renard is one of France's greatest ever footballers, with eight Champions League titles to her name with Lyon. She is one of her country's most important players, too. However, during Corinne Diacre's time in charge of the national team, there have been problems, with Renard stripped of the captaincy after Euro 2017.

Diacre said that Renard's level was not high enough, in a year when the defender won the league title, the Champions League and was named to the FIFPRO World XI.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? No one has made more appearances in the Women's Champions League than Renard (108), who became the first player to hit a century of games last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR RENARD? The defender will hope to help Lyon defend their European title again this year, with the holders set to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.