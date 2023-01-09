France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris announces international retirement after World Cup 2022

Hugo Lloris has confirmed he has decided to call it a day for the France team after the World Cup in Qatar.

Lloris hangs up France gloves

Won World Cup in 2018

Is France's most-capped player

WHAT HAPPENED? Lloris has confirmed he has retired from international football after more than 14 years playing for the France team. The goalkeeper won the World Cup in 2018 with Les Bleus and the Nations League in 2020-21. He also captained the team to the final in 2022 in Qatar where France were eventually beaten by Argentina on penalties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris departs as France's most-capped player after making 145 appearances for his country during his career. The skipper announced the news in an interview where he also named Milan's Mike Maignan as the man to replace him in the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the hand," he told L'Equipe. "I don't want to make it my own, I've always said and repeated that the France team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first. I think that behind [me], the team is ready to continue, there is also a goalkeeper who is ready [Maignan]."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 36-year-old also admitted that family considerations were also in his mind when he made his decision to retire from international duty.

"I prefer to go out being at the top than to wait for a drop in speed, or too much competition," he added. "There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and my children."

WHAT NEXT? Coach Didier Deschamps must now decide who will succeed Lloris and be his No.1 goalkeeper. Les Bleus are set to return to action on 24 March against the Netherlands in qualifying for Euro 2024.