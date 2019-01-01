France coach Diacre on the rules and the VAR decision which defeated Nigeria

The head coach led Les Bleues to first position in their group, with a controversial penalty helping them beat the Super Falcons

Corinne Diacre spoke about the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision after seeing benefit from a debatable retaken penalty call in a 1-0 win over at the Women's World Cup.

There were just 15 minutes remaining on the clock when Les Bleues were awarded a spot-kick against the African champions after a poor Nigerian challenge in the penalty area at Roazhon Park in .

Despite Wendie Renard initially missing from the spot for the hosts, the penalty had to be retaken after Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was adjudged to have taken her two legs off the line. Thereafter questions were asked about this VAR decision.

"No, I'm not [satisfied]. I think I’m always going to be asking my players to go that one step further," Diacre told the media.

"Yes, we were able to secure this third win, even though it wasn’t easy for us. I think because it was so difficult, it makes the win all the sweeter.

"At that moment, we could only wait, wait for the decision of the referee. If the goalkeeper does not have one foot on the line, there is a rule that says it is to be withdrawn, and it is very severe.

"The VAR has decided tonight [Monday], today it was in our favour, the next it may be against us, I have nothing more to say."

After a nervy win over Nigeria, France will be aiming to rely on their support to push them all the way to World Cup glory.