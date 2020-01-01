Fraga's double for Simba SC sink Coastal Union

The Brazilian helped the champions see off their rivals to keep a temporary nine-point gap at the top of the standings

Gerson Fraga's double was enough for Simba SC to push Coastal Union to the fifth position after matchday 18 action in the Mainland Premier League.

The Brazilian scored the opener in the eighth minute before adding the second for the champions in the 78th minute. Wekundu wa Msimbazi are at the top of the standings with 47 points, nine more than second-placed Azam FC who will be in action on Sunday.

The loss saw Coastal Union drop to the fifth place with 30 points from 18 matches.

In another tie, Kagera Sugar dispatched struggling Singida United 3-0 in what was a largely a Kelvin Sabato show.

Sabato earned a hat-trick as he scored the opener in the 26th minute before getting the second and the third in the 88th and 90th minutes.

The win saw Kagera Sugar move to the fourth position with 30 points while Singida United will remain perched at the bottom with just 10 points.

Namungo FC saw off Mbao FC 3-0 at their own turf with Reliants Lusajo earning a brace and the other goal being earned courtesy of Hashim Manyanya.

Lusajo scored the opener in the 34th minute before getting the second in the 79th minute. Manyanya had stretched the lead for the hosts four minutes after the resumption of the second half.

Biashara United struggled to a 2-1 win over Mwadui FC as Mpapi Nasibu and Ramadhan Chombo scored the two vital goals. Musa Chamgenga scored a consolation for the visitors.

Nasibu struck the opener a minute after the hour mark before Chombo added the second and the winner in the 80th minute after Chamgenga had given Mwadui a first-half lead which they could not keep until the end.

Ndanda SC were victors at home against Alliance FC after a 1-0 encounter. Vitalisy Mayanga's 27th-minute strike was enough to hand the hosts a big morale-boosting victory.

Finally, Ruvu Shooting cruised to a 3-1 win against their arch-rivals Lipuli FC. Graham Naftari, Rajab Zahir and Sadat Mohammed scored for Shooting while Dalueshi Saliboko gave Lipuli their only goal away from home.

Naftari opened the score in the sixth minute before Zahir added the second two minutes before the break. Mohammed scored the third for Shooting four minutes before the end of regular time.

Saliboko had halved the deficit for Lipuli in the 53rd minute.