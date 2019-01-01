Fowler wants 'consistently brilliant' Mane in Player of the Year running

The Liverpool legend wants to see the Senegalese star in the running for personal honours after another star showing for the club

Robbie Fowler sees Sadio Mane as a Player of the Year candidate, right alongside Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk.

Mane was at his brilliant best for once again as the Reds cruised past into the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Senegalese winger opened the scoring from a goal that appeared at first glance to be offside but was ruled good by VAR.

Henow sits second all-time in Liverpool’s Champions League scoring charts, level with team-mates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah on 14 goals and trailing only club legend Steven Gerrard.

And former Red Fowler believes his consistency this year should have in the running for individual honours.

“He was good last year but everything went under the radar with Mohamed Salah,” he told BT Sport.

“I can't believe no one's mentioned him in the same breath as Sterling and Van Dijk for Player of the Year. He's been consistently brilliant.”

Mane himself wasn’t sure the goal would count and admitted after the match that he was a bit shocked it stood.

“I was thinking it was offside, to be honest,” he told BT Sport when asked for his take on the opener.

“I told the boys to keep going and they said, ‘No, wait.’ I was surprised. It was an important goal but the more important thing was to qualify for the semis and we did it – it’s great.”

For Fowler, it was just a continuation of the constant threat the 27-year-old has presented all year.

“He's been absolutely brilliant this year,” Fowler said. “Every time Liverpool look dangerous it's because of this man.

Article continues below

“When you watch it with the naked eye he looks miles offside, but you see with the VAR and he's clearly on.”

Mane and Liverpool will now face the task of taking on in the last four, the Catalans having made easy work of in the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Should they manage to most past the Spanish giants, the Reds would then take on either Dutch outfit or rivals in June’s Champions League final.