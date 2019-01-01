'Fourth of July was early for the kit guy!' - Ibrahimovic jokes after named misspelt on LA Galaxy shirt

The Swede scored a brace against Toronto on Thursday despite his name being wrongly spelt "Irbahimovic" on the back of his shirt

La Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic joked with reporters after noticing a glaring printing error on his shirt, claiming "the Fourth of July came early for the kit guy".

The 37-year-old scored both goals in a 2-0 win for Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side in a Western Conference clash, taking his tally for the season to 13.

The Galaxy are now second in the league standings after 19 matches, six behind leaders having played a game more.

Ibrahimovic has been a talismanic presence on the pitch for the outfit since his 2018 switch from and his latest brace helped end a 140-minute goalless stretch for the team.

However, he unwittingly played the full game with the wrong name on the back of his shirt, celebrating his goals as "Irbahimovic" rather than Ibrahimovic.

Speaking after the match the veteran striker saw the funny side of the unfortunate mishap, before stating "he's not worried" about anyone forgetting his last name again in a hurry.

"I didn't see, I just saw a picture now," Ibrahimovic began. "Happy Fourth of July was early for the kit guy, I think.

"He celebrated before the game, not after the game."

The ex- international has enjoyed an illustrious career to date, taking in successful spells at , , , , , before his move to Old Trafford in 2016.

Ibrahimovic quickly became a favourite among the United faithful, but injury ultimately cut short his time in the .

A resurgence in the United States began as he managed to rack up 22 goals in his first 27 games for the Galaxy and he is back in the hunt for the Golden Boot again this term.

The ex-United forward hadn't scored in four weeks prior to the clash with Toronto, but he insists that he never doubted the goals would start flowing again.

"Goals I will score, this is the last problem I have," Ibrahimovic added. "I just need to be in the right spot, the right position, which is most difficult.

"I'm not worried about the goals, the collective performance is more important. If that is good the goals will come."