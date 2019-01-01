Four players ruled out of Tanzania's Cecafa Challenge squad

Taifa Stars are aiming at going all the way to the finals in this year's edition starting this weekend

Azam FC players Frank Domayo, Salum Abubakar, Shaban Chilunda and Iddi Selemani will not be part of the team to take part in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The annual tournament will be played in from December 7-18th and Taifa Stars are preparing for it. However, the four will not be in the squad owing to injuries sustained.

"Abubakar had reported to camp but was nursing an injury sustained during the league game involving his team Azam against JKT Tanzania, the same with Chilunda," Team Doctor Emil Urassa told Mwananchi.

"Domayo was also injured before joining us for the Cecafa preparations so he will be out as well. The only one who was injured in training on Wednesday is Selemani."

Coach Juma Mugunda says his charges are in the tournament to compete and will offer a stiff challenge to other teams.

"We are preparing to go and compete, and we will give our best regardless of the team we will be playing against."

Tanzania are in Group C alongside , Zanzibar and Djibouti.