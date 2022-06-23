Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Gross wants to coach Salah with Egypt: 'It would be great'

The Swiss tactician was responding to the likelihood of being appointed to steer the Pharaohs

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Zamalek manager Christian Gross has expressed his desire to coach the Egypt national team.

While maintaining no one has contacted him over the vacant job, Gross said coaching Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah – who is also the Pharaohs’ captain – would be great.

"No one talked to me about the Egypt national team coaching job, but I am open to it. Egypt have a lot of high-quality players that allow them to qualify for the World Cup," the former Basel and Young Boys manager told Al-Hayah TV channel, as was quoted by KingFut.

"Coaching Mohamed Salah, who is one of the best players in the world, would be great, but it’s not up to me."

The coaching position at Pharaohs fell vacant when Ehab Galal was recently dismissed. Galal was only in charge of three games; against Guinea and Ethiopia in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and in a friendly against South Korea. In those games, he lost twice and picked up a win.

Galal had replaced Carlos Queiroz, who had been dismissed when the record African champions failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Swiss manager was in charge of Egyptian Premier League giants Zamalek SC between 2018 and 2019 and revealed he still follows them closely.

"I miss many Zamalek players I coached, like Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud Alaa, and Mahmoud Genesh," the 67-year-old added. "Zamalek’s current team is very different from the one I coached, it’s difficult to compare.

"I still watch Egyptian football, especially Zamalek, and I also watched Egypt during the Africa Cup of Nations."

Gross is an experienced coach, having been in charge of many teams taking part in various leagues. Apart from being a former manager at English side Spurs, as well as Belgian club Basel and Young Boys of Switzerland, he has been to Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia – a team he managed on three different stints – as well as VfB Stuttgart and Schalke O4 of Germany.