Former Tanzania President Kikwete calls for patience, stability at Yanga SC

The retired leader was speaking during the annual general meeting convened to ratify several aspects that will alter the club's governance structure

Former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete has advised Mainland Premier League side Yanga SC to be extra careful when appointing coaches and signing players in order to gain stability.

Kikwete, a known Yanga fan, additionally, pointed out numerous issues that need to be looked at keenly in order to make Timu ya Wananchi a competitive force. The fourth president of Tanzania was speaking during Yanga's annual general meeting that was convened on Sunday in order to vote and approve the changes that are going to change certain aspects of how the club will be run.

"Be careful when looking for coaches and players as frequent changes can be good, but at times they turn disastrous. The fans and the stakeholders should also be patient," Kikwete said.

"The players should get their salaries and allowances on time and that will erode the feeling that no one cares about their affairs. If you do not do that, you will just be a group of people and not a technical bench. If the things I've mentioned are not done, we won't be able to complete our mission. Attracting investment will also be impossible.

"Yanga are a team that I adore; when they lose, it hurts me deeply, and when they win, I always celebrate for a long time, and I believe we will win on Saturday [against Simba]."I am happy about the roadmap unveiled that is meant to take our team to higher levels and I urge each member to always be available to advise the board on how we can build our team."

The former head of state urged objective criticism in order to strengthen the club, as well as financial transparency by officials.

"Where there is a weakness, we point them out and where there is deserved praise, we praise them accordingly. But let the criticism be done with the ambition of building a team. If there is work, let us work as we do not want leaders to turn the club into their own projects," added Kikwete.

"If compulsory auditing of our financial books is not anchored in the constitution, then let it be outlined in the new manifesto that we have launched. One of the reasons that made me attend the meeting is how the agenda has been set, they have been done in a very professional way and if implemented to the end, we are going to be successful because it shows where we are and where we want to be in the future."

Yanga have looked more competitive this season and apart from lifting the Mapindizu Cup in Zanzibar, they have qualified for the Federation Cup final, although they have lost ground in the Premier League title race.