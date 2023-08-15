Wrexham's nemesis Billy Sharp heads to Los Angeles! Veteran striker signs for LA Galaxy following Sheffield United release

Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has signed for MLS side LA Galaxy on a one-year-deal.

Sharp left Blades in the summer

Had run-in with Wrexham last season

One-year deal with option for a second

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's nemesis Sharp left the Blades this summer after eight years at Bramall Lane, and will join up with Greg Vanney's side for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. He scored three goals in 45 appearances for the South Yorkshire-based outfit last campaign, as they were promoted back to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eagle-eyed fans will remember the 37-year-old had quite the run-in with the Red Dragons following their FA Cup fourth-round replay meeting. Sharp told ITV following his side's victory that he didn't appreciate the sentiment around Wrexham's celebrations in their first encounter, stating: "I think they've been disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through. I'm glad we've beaten them."

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney. “We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SHARP? Galaxy are set to play Real Salt Lake on Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park and currently sit 13th in the Western Conference.