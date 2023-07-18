Former Real Madrid star Isco claims assault by Monchi led to Sevilla exit

Ex-Real Madrid star Isco has claimed that Sevilla sporting director Monchi "assaulted" him in the club's offices last year after a fierce argument.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has revealed the true reason he left Sevilla in December 2022 after a dire four month spell. Once the brightest star of Spanish football, Isco has been without a club for seven months after the acrimonious departure, which followed a furious row with Sevilla's sporting director Monchi in the club's offices.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I told him he was the biggest liar I'd ever met in the world of football and he assaulted me," Isco told Marca. "He came for me, he grabbed me by the neck and people had to separate us. As you can understand, after this, I didn't want to stay there under any circumstances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Isco, a La Liga and Champions League winner with Real Madrid, said the argument came after Monchi began leaking to the media that he wanted to leave Sevilla. The player said he had no interest in leaving and the club were forcing him out as they were in financial trouble, and that Monchi was "calling me everyday to urge me to rescind my contract".

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? The Spaniard is planning his next move after sitting out the first half of the year. "I'm looking forward to starting a project and a new experience," he said. "I'm excited about playing football, enjoying myself, competing and showing that I've got good years of football left in me."