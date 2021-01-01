Former Man City star Toure begins coaching career in Ukraine with Olimpik Donetsk

The 37-year-old has returned to the city where he began his professional playing career in 2003

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has been named an assistant coach at Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk.

The 37-year-old has been in England securing his coaching badges and has now taken on his first role on the sideline.

Toure will link up with Olimpik, who are currently seventh in the Ukrainian Premier League table.

What has Toure said about his new role?

“I started my professional career in Donetsk. Now I am here to start my coaching path. Of course, I understand that Olimpik is not Metalurh, but I remember well how friendly and open people were in Donetsk. I am very impressed by the local mentality,” Toure told the club's website.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out that I wanted to study to be a coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where you can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study; where you will be accepted as a friend.”

It’s great to back in the Ukraine to continue by coaching journey! 🇺🇦



Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome.



I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge, helping the team and also continuing my learning here. pic.twitter.com/aLNVHZuHcL — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) February 10, 2021

Toure's history in Ukraine

The Ivorian signed for Ukrainian side Metalurh Donetsk in December 2003 and was there for a year and a half, signing for Greek outfit Olimpiacos in 2005.

Article continues below

From there, Toure would go on to star at Barcelona and, most notably, Man City, where he became a club legend by helping the Citizens to three Premier League titles.

Metalurh Donetsk went bankrupt in July 2015 and suspended operations.

When did Toure last play?

Toure left Qingdao Huanghai in January 2020 after helping them gain promotion to the Chinese Super League. Prior to his time in China, Toure took in a brief stint back at Olimpiacos.

Further reading