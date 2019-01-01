Former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor passes away after drive-by shooting

A former South African football star who played for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has tragically passed away

Former Amakhosi and Bucs player Marc Batchelor was shot several times in a drive-by, suspected hit while arriving with his car near his home in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

According to a report by News24, Batchelor was on his way to Olivedale along with his gardener when two gunmen on motorbikes allegedly opened fire on his car.

Details of the incident were confirmed by police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, who also revealed the incident took place at around 18:00 on Monday.

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene," Dlamini told News24.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson revealed an investigation has been opened into the motive behind the murder.

“A case of murder is being investigated by the police and the motive behind the attack is still unknown," Dlamini added.

No arrests have been made yet.