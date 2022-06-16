Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter sets record straight over Simba SC meeting

The tactician said he held a discussion with Wekundu wa Msimbazi but he has not decided yet whether there will be more talks

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has shed light on his meeting with Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC.

The 68-year-old tactician has revealed he indeed met with the club’s officials but said agents have misinformed the public about what was discussed in the meeting.

"I had a number of conversations both locally in the Premier Soccer League and on the continent, including a meeting with Simba," Baxter told SABC Sport.

"But I think it is important to correct some misinformation. I took a meeting with Simba to discuss their plans going forward, and I feel there are now agents who are misleading the public about what was discussed.

"I haven’t decided yet if there will be further talks with any of the clubs that I’ve met. But football is [about] timing, so let’s wait and see."

The former Bafana Bafana coach has been linked with the East African outfit, who are in the market for a new coach following the dismissal of Pablo Franco.

Franco was relieved of his duties as Wekundu wa Msimbazi failed to make much progress in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated by Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals.

Under the Spaniard, the Dar es Salaam giants also lost pace in the defence of the Premier League title. Yanga SC, their Kariakoo archrivals, have already won the race – and bagged their 28th record-extending trophy - with two more games to go.

Although Baxter has responded to the Simba rumours, Mwanaspoti reports that Wekundu wa Msimbazi – who are currently under interim coach Selemani Matola - did not engage him further owing to high salary demands.

The publication adds that since Simba’s negotiations with Baxter broke down, they have set their eyes on Rhulani Mokwena, who is currently at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Simba are understood to be on the market looking for a coach with wide experience, especially in continental football. Despite being regular participants in Caf competitions, they have failed to make progress past the quarter-finals in recent campaigns.