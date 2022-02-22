Former Ghana ace Muntari excites legendary South Africa coach Mosimane

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari following his move to the Ghana Premier League.



A 2010 Uefa Champions League winner, the 37-year-old has made a return to Ghanaian domestic football after several years abroad.



He joined reigning Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak earlier this month, and has so far made three appearances, including in Sunday’s big showdown between the Phobians and archrivals Asante Kotoko.



“I saw that the legend [Muntari] is back playing for Hearts of Oak. Muntari, what a midfielder he is! It’s always a pleasure to watch Muntari play,” three-time Caf Champions League winner Mosimane, currently, the head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, told Joy Sports.



“I would love to come to Ghana and watch the Super Clash. Next time, Insha-Allah, I’ll get an opportunity to watch Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko because I know what such a game means.”



Before signing for Hearts, Muntari had been without a club since leaving Spanish lower division outfit Albacete in 2019.



His move to the Phobians has been seen as welcome news by a host of Ghanaian football personalities including Stephen Appiah, John Paintsil, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Prince Tagoe.



“If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement, it’s the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world's most adored and envious jersey. Welcome to the greatest club my bro. Phoooooobia,” former Ghana captain Appiah, a former Hearts player, posted on social media in the wake of Muntari’s latest transfer.



Speaking to Joy Sports, Paintsil stated: "Muntari is a leader, and he is someone who doesn’t like defeat and the Hearts players have to understand that sometimes when they see him shouting and pushing them, they shouldn’t take it to heart.



"All the Hearts of Oak players will look up to him and they’ll be expecting his leadership qualities that will help them.”



Muntari has also previously featured for Deportivo La Coruna, Udinese, Pescara, Sunderland, Portsmouth, and Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad.



Hearts are the second most successful club in the Ghana Premier League, with 20 titles to their name.