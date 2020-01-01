Former England U-21 international Whittingham hospitalised

The 35-year-old suffered head injuries in an accidental fall

Ex- and midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital after an “accidental” fall left him with head injuries.

The former Under-21 star was the victim of a fall in a pub in Barry.

"At around 10pm on March 7, South Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry," a statement from the police force read.

"A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff."

"At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident."

Whittingham is best known for the spell of his career he spent with Cardiff City, where he spent 10 years and played 459 times, scoring 98 goals, as he established himself as an emblematic figure of the team.

During his time with the Bluebirds, he played a pivotal role as they reached the 2008 final, the 2012 League Cup final and helped them win promotion to the in 2013.

He started his career at Aston Villa, where he came through the youth system, and would play more than 50 league matches for the Birmingham side. During his time there,he spent brief periods on loan with and before securing a move to Cardiff.

He would play on for one final season after leaving the Welsh outfit, turning out 20 times for Blackburn in the 2017-18 campaign as they finished second in League One.

He also made 17 appearances for his country’s Under-21 side, scoring three goals, notably featuring in the 2007 UEFA European U21 Championship.

Individually, he was a three-time member of the PFA Championship Team of the Year, twice won Cardiff’s Player of the Year award, chalked up the 2012 Football League Goal of the Year and was also named in the Football League Team of the Decade 2005-2015.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with former Derby County loan player, Peter Whittingham. Keep fighting,” a tweet sent by Derby read.