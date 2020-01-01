Former Chelsea star Crespo explains famous Premier League medal photo

The Argentine striker was deep in thought when a photographer captured him in the Blues dressing room

Hernan Crespo has explained the emotions that went behind the now-famous photo of him staring at his winners' medal in the dressing room.

Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2005-06, finishing eight points ahead of second-place .

Crespo played a major role in his side's success that season, scoring 10 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

More teams

After his side were awarded their Premier League winners' medal and had celebrated on the pitch, Crespo had a moment to himself in the dressing room.

The Argentine stared at his medal deep in thought, and has explained that he was full of appreciation for being able to achieve a Premier League title.

"This image means I was appreciating what I had, being isolated a little bit from the madness around you, congratulating yourself and analysing the work behind the achievement.

"I looked at the medal and I thought: 'You got it, what an achievement.' That's what's it all about. To prepare and to achieve it."

Crespo also said he was thinking of how much that title meant to everyone around the club, not just to the players and the coaching staff.

"It had consequences for many people: the kit man, the massage man, fans, there was so much happiness behind all of that. And that is just for some lucky people.

"That's the reason why I try to convince my teams to understand how they impact everyone. That's why I want my teams playing in a certain way, being respectful between themselves and to their opponents.

"For all of it, because you, unintentionally, are an example and everybody is looking to you."

Article continues below

The 2005-06 season would be Crespo's last with the Blues, as he moved on to join after the campaign ended.

Crespo would spend three seasons with the Nerazzurri before closing out his career in with spells at and then .

Following his playing career Crespo moved on to coaching, with the 44-year-old currently in charge of Defensa y Justicia in his native .