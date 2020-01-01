Former Chelsea, Man Utd and Scotland manager Docherty dies at 92

The Glasgow native led United to FA Cup glory in 1977, which came after the club had been relegated three years earlier

Former and manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92.

His family issued a statement saying Docherty - known as The Doc - passed away at his home in the North West of following a long illness.

A family spokesperson said in a statement: "Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home.

More teams

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."

Born in Glasgow, Docherty had spells in charge of , Manchester United and among the 12 clubs he coached during a 27-year managerial career.

Docherty made over 300 appearances for Preston as a player and the Lilywhites issued a statement on Twitter which read: "Everyone at is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager Tommy Docherty, who made over 300 appearances for the club.

"Our thoughts are with Tommy's loved ones at this sad time."

He represented , Preston, and Chelsea during a playing career that saw him earn 25 caps for Scotland, but it was in management that he forged his status in the game.

He won a League Cup in charge of Chelsea in 1965, but he took his career to another level at Manchester United.

He was persuaded to leave his role in charge of Scotland to take on a United side that was on the way down due to an ageing squad.

Docherty kept them up in his first season in charge, but the following campaign in 1973-74 they were relegated to the Second Division.

The Red Devils bounced back into the top flight at the first time of asking and in 1975-76 they finished third in the table and lost an final.

The following season, Docherty secured a major trophy with United when they beat 2-1 to win the FA Cup.

A United statement on Twitter read: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy's loved ones."