Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes tragically dies in traffic accident

Former winger Luis Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident at the age of 35.

The Spaniard left the Liga club in 2016 but was a popular figure over two spells with Los Hispalenses.

Sevilla tweeted: "We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace."

