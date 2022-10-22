It is semi-final time in the CPL - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League concludes its semi-finals on Sunday as Forge FC welcome Cavalry FC in a second-leg encounter

With the scores tied at 1-1, it truly is anybody's game to see who can make it through to next week's final.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Forge vs Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Forge FC vs Cavalry FC Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Forge vs Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the U.S., the game can also be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport App

Forge squad & team news

Level on points with their visitors at the end of the campaign - but with a vastly superior goal difference to their name - Forge likely enter this tie as marginal favourites.

But it truly is a toss-up, and they will know that. There is a lot of work to be done if they want to come up with a pass to the showpiece finale of the season.

Position Players Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Cavalry squad and team news

Heading into this clash, Cavalry have absolutely nothing to lose. The pressure is on their hosts to impress in front of a home crowd.

For them? The only thing they have is the wind at their backs. They'll hope they can pull off a big result on the road here.