‘For now, I’m in Sassuolo’ – Jeremie Boga on his future

The Ivorian winger has insisted he is committed to the Neroverdi for the time being

Jeremie Boga has stated he remains with amidst the transfer interest surrounding him.

The 23-year old international has been the standout player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, having a hand in 12 goals (eight goals, four assists) which see them sit in 11th spot, seven points clear of the relegation zone and still within reach of European qualification.

Boga – who has the highest average of successful dribbles (4.4 per game) in the Italian top-flight, has drawn interest from clubs like , , Milan and also his former club who have a buyback clause from when he was sold in 2018 to Sassuolo, but are reportedly not intent on activating it.

He has a contract with Sassuolo until June 2022.

“I am considering it at Sassuolo because I had discussions with the coach [De Zerbi],” Boga told RMC Sport.

“We will see what will happen. For now, I'm in Sassuolo.

“I’m aware. Even if I try to ignore it, I still hear rumours. I always see people talking. It's nice but I'm still far from where I want to be. I want to keep my head on my shoulders and keep working to reach my goals.

“I have seen many names of big Italian clubs, yes. That's flattering.

“When I hear clubs like Roma, Napoli, Milan, Inter, Juve, it's always a pleasure. For now, I'm in Sassuolo and I'm concentrating on finishing the season very well. I want to reach my goals and we will see what will happen next year.”

Boga did assert his desire to compete in the or and has made preference to the Serie A as the league that brought out the best in him.

“It's a kid's dream to compete in the Champions League or the Europa League, all these great European competitions. I keep it in the back of my mind and it's a goal for the future,” he continued.

“I would say and because it plays a lot forward. Even if we say that the Italian championship is closed, it is growing more and more with a lot of teams trying to create games. This is where I flourished the most.”

Boga’s career started at Chelsea but he was unable to break into the first team, making just one appearance in three years, something he doesn’t feel disappointed about and also denies knowing anything about the reported buyback clause Chelsea have rights over.

“Disappointed, not really. Maybe it was not my time,” he said.

“Regarding my buyout clause, I, personally, did not have any contact, I was told nothing. I just saw, like everyone on the networks. I don't think about it too much, I'm just focused on Sassuolo.

“Contacts with Chelsea? No, I just saw on the internet that Sassuolo had bought the clause but whether it was Sassuolo or Chelsea, nobody told me about it.”

Boga was born in the French city of and played for at youth level but decided to represent the Ivory Coast, the country of his parents, at senior level. He says it was always in his heart to play for the West African nation which he has done on one occasion and is hoping to make more outings for the Elephants.

“I played for the French U16, U17 and U19, then a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire,” he said.

“I am French but my origins are Ivory Coast. It has always been a choice of the heart.

“I only made a selection. There, I spoke with the new coach [Patrice Beaumelle], we will see how it will go and I hope to make my return very soon.”