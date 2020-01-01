'Football played on pitch not at TFF, Fifa or Cas' - Manara takes a jibe at Yanga SC

The administrator has stated the Icecream Makers have a good team and will finish second ahead of Wananchi

Simba SC communications officer Haji Manara has tipped Azam FC to challenge for the 2020/21 Mainland League title.

The Icecream Makers have so far collected 18 points from the six matches played and as a result have opened a five-point gap between them and second-placed Simba SC, who have played five games.

"With this pace, I can see Azam FC challenging for the league title this season," Manara posted on his official Facebook page.

"[Azam] have a very good team and so far they should be congratulated for what they have achieved."

The vocal official took a jibe at their rivals Yanga SC, with whom the champions have been having a tussle regarding the transfer of striker Bernard Morrison, stating a serious team should be focused on the pitch and not picking up fights.

"A team concentrating on winning trophies do not complain unnecessarily or see them in Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Fifa or the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas)," Manara continued.

"You did not have any show-offs when picking up your players but you have proven on the pitch how serious you are.

"I know this season you will finish second behind the champions of this nation [Simba SC] and you will have 25 points more than [Yanga SC] who will finish third."

On Thursday, Azam FC collected another win after defeating Mwadui 3-0 at the Azam Complex.

The Chimazi-based charges needed 27 minutes to set the ball rolling at home.

The in-form Zimbabwean Prince Dube picked out Mudathir Yahya in a good position and the Tanzania international passed the ball to Richard Djodi in the danger zone, who, in turn, headed the ball down for Obrey Chirwa to open the scoring.

Azam doubled their advantage in the 61st minute when Yahya managed to release a long ball to Dube, who managed to hold off his markers before beating the goalkeeper expertly.

Dube was once again involved two minutes later, putting the defender under pressure and the ball eventually fell to Chirwa, who took his time before beating the goalkeeper to score Azam's third.